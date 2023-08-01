EEW loads final monopile for Calvados wind farm

Almost exactly five months after the first loadout, the last of 64 monopiles has been loaded at EEW SPC's dock.

On 29 June 2023, the last monopile for the Calvados project set off for Vlissingen in the Netherlands. All monopiles were loaded onto the Dongbang Giant No.6 heavy lift transport vessel without incident using the roll on/roll off method with EEW's own SPMTs.

The Calvados offshore wind farm is the second offshore wind farm to be built in Normandy and one of the first four in France. With a total capacity of 450 MW, it will feed electricity into the French grid from 2025.

