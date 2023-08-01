Energia Group and Vårgrønn partner on Irish offshore wind

Irish renewable-focused integrated utility Energia Group and Norwegian offshore wind company Vårgrønn, a joint venture between Plenitude (Eni) and HitecVision, announce a partnership to co-develop offshore wind projects that can contribute to the Irish Government’s target of at least 5 GW of new offshore wind by 2030, and their further ambition beyond this date.

The partnership will initially focus on Ireland’s south and east coasts, where Energia Renewables have already completed extensive development work over the last four years at a North Celtic Sea site (with capacity of up to 900 MW) and a South Irish Sea site (with capacity of up to 900 MW). Across the sites, seabed surveys have been completed, almost three years of aerial data on birds and mammals has been collected, and detailed preparations for the environmental impact assessments have commenced. Engagement programmes with local fisheries and communities are also in place. The preparatory work positions both these projects to be capable of being operational by 2030, subject to government policy.

Ian Thom, Energia Group CEO, said: “We look forward to working closely with Vårgrønn and to combining our experience of developing renewable energy projects in Ireland with Vårgrønn’s extensive offshore wind expertise and supply chain relationships. Through the development work completed to date, our partnership is uniquely placed to deliver new offshore capacity on the south and east coasts by 2030, and in so doing, make a significant contribution to Ireland’s offshore wind targets. Today’s announcement underpins Energia Group’s commitment to climate action and the provision of renewable electricity to homes and businesses across the island of Ireland.”

Olav Hetland, Vårgrønn CEO, added: “We are very pleased to join forces with Energia Renewables to develop offshore wind projects in Ireland. We look forward to bringing Vårgrønn’s concentrated offshore wind expertise into the partnership and progressing projects together, building on the extensive development work already completed by Energia. Having strong local expertise is critical to successfully delivering projects that provide affordable power at scale and speed while contributing to local jobs creation. Energia’s long-standing local presence and track record with delivering a wide range of onshore renewable energy projects in Ireland, therefore makes them an ideal partner for us.”

The joint venture announcement between Vårgrønn and Energia Renewables follows Ireland’s first offshore wind auction in June under its new Offshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (ORESS).

Ireland currently has 25 MW of offshore wind capacity installed and aims for at least 37 GW of capacity by 2050.

