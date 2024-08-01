Rovco awarded Baltic Sea UXO clearance project

Rovco has been chosen by Iberdrola to clear unexploded ordnance (UXO) at its Baltic Sea site. This marked Rovco’s first UXO project in Germany. Rovco commenced identification and removal in 2Q24, paving the way for the construction of Iberdrola’s Windanker offshore wind farm near Rügen Island in the German EEZ.

The project leveraged Rovco’s cutting-edge technology, combining advanced 3D modelling and enhanced inspection capabilities to address both UXO and non-UXO objects. Confirmed UXOs were safely relocated or disposed of, with thorough inspections of cleared zones to remove any remaining anomalies.

The operation utilised Rovco’s newly chartered multipurpose vessel, MV Patriot. Equipped with a spacious deck, active heave crane, DP Class 2 station-keeping, and work-class ROVs, MV Patriot ensured efficient site-to-shore communication and rapid data processing, accelerating project timelines.

This initiative has highlighted Rovco’s commitment to de-risking seabeds for offshore installations, employing AI, robotics, and simultaneous location and mapping (SLAM) technologies to lead the way in site preparation.

Jesus Rodriguez de Diego Zamorano, Project Director for Windanker, commented: “UXO investigation and clearances made with Rovco’s innovative technologies successfully contributed to the progress and safety of the Windanker project.”

Marc Coull, Director of O&M at Rovco, stated: “This UXO project with Iberdrola represents a landmark for our construction support services. We are excited to have deployed our advanced UXO solutions in Germany, furthering offshore wind development in the Baltic Sea.”

Kris Moeckell, Head of Construction Support at Rovco, added: “UXO risk mitigation is crucial for wind farm development and the clean energy transition. By integrating our advanced ROVs with cutting-edge sensors, we mitigate UXO threats and secure construction schedules for projects like Windanker.”

