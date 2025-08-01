BayWa r.e. sells Spanish 199 MW wind and solar project to Encavis AG

BayWa r.e. has sold its pioneering 199 MW renewable energy cluster to leading independent power producer, Encavis AG, building on the company’s operational projects business.

The project, located 40 km outside of Zaragoza, northern Spain, is Baywa r.e.'s first combined wind and solar installation in the country and represents its largest onshore wind development in Europe to date.

The flagship project integrates three wind farms with a combined capacity of around 142 MW, co-located with two photovoltaic (PV) plants totalling 57 MWp, leveraging innovative dual-technology solutions to maximise efficiency and optimise land use. By sharing grid infrastructure, the project significantly reduces associated costs while generating approximately 467 GWh of clean electricity annually – enough to power over 121 000 Spanish households.

Each wind farm is equipped with eight Nordex turbines and has a capacity of 47.2 MW. They are in the final stage of construction and are scheduled to be connected to the grid between 4Q25 and 1Q26. Meanwhile, the two PV plants, with capacities of 32 MWp and 25 MWp, are progressing well, with grid connection planned for 4Q25.

To enhance environmental sustainability, BayWa r.e. is implementing several biodiversity measures, including the use of IdentiFlight detection systems to prevent bird collisions. The cutting-edge technology identifies and classifies avian species in real time, automatically adjusting turbine operations to protect bird falling under specific protection categories.

Dr. Daniel Gaefke, COO of BayWa r.e., commented: “We are thrilled to once again collaborate with our trusted partner, Encavis AG, on this landmark project. Our innovative dual-technology approach represents a trailblazing model for future renewable ventures. Developing such a large scale, co-located installation in Spain has been a complex but rewarding endeavour, and I am incredibly proud of the team’s achievements.”

Mario Schirru, CEO of Encavis AG, highlighted: “With our first wind project in Spain, we’re not just diversifying our technology portfolio – we’re proving our appetite for growth. This project marks a decisive move forward: our ambitious plans are now becoming reality. We are acting fast, and this milestone is another important step in our journey to position Encavis to become the leading pan-European supplier of renewable energy. It’s a pleasure to realise this project together with our long-standing partner BayWa r.e.”

The sale underscores both companies’ commitment to advancing forward-thinking sustainable energy solutions and fostering innovation in the European renewable sector.

