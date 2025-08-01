CPS Energy launches tender to procure up to 400 MW of additional wind power

CPS Energy has released a request for proposals (RFP) to acquire up to 400 MW of wind energy through one or more power purchase agreements (PPAs).

This initiative is part of the company’s ‘Vision 2027’ generation plan to address the growing energy needs of the expanding community. The RFP marks the first time in more than a decade that CPS Energy has specifically sought proposals for wind projects. CPS Energy’s goal of contracting up to 400 MW of wind capacity would bring the company’s total wind generation to 1467 MW.

CPS Energy President and CEO, Rudy D. Garza, commented: “Increasing wind capacity is good for customers and strengthens our diverse and sustainable energy portfolio. While it can’t replace baseload sources like natural gas and nuclear power, wind energy is crucial to balancing the demands of our grid. This is why we take a holistic approach to our generation sources.”

CPS Energy currently has approximately 1067 MW of wind generation in its portfolio, maintaining its position as the state's second-largest wind energy purchaser. This latest bidding follows CPS Energy's recent announcement of an agreement with Avangrid to add an additional 160.8 MW of wind energy to its current portfolio.

This solicitation supports CPS Energy’s Vision 2027 plan, which calls for the retirement of 2249 MW of older generating capacity by 2030. To date, CPS Energy has added 1710 MW of natural gas, contracted 730 MW of solar, and contracted 50 MW of energy storage as part of its generation plan, with an RFP for an additional 500 MW of energy storage in preparation.

These efforts also align with CPS Energy's commitment to the City of San Antonio's Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP), which includes a Board resolution supporting the CAAP's goal of being carbon neutral by 2050, and interim goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 41% below 2016 levels and 71% by 2040.

CPS Energy will accept proposals for projects with a capacity of 20 MW or more.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Dive into the latest renewable energy insights in the Summer issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a guest comment from Change Rebellion on the role real change management can play in the global energy sector before a regional report, which looks at energy trends and transformations across the Americas. Other key topics are also explored, including offshore support vessels, floating wind, weather analysis, and battery storage. Contributors include Ørsted, CRC Evans, Miros, Solcast, and more, so don’t miss out!