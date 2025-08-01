Venterra Group supports construction of Sofia offshore wind farm

Venterra Group company, Partrac, a leader in metocean survey and monitoring solutions, has marked two years of deployment supporting RWE, one of the world’s leading offshore wind companies, on the landmark Sofia offshore wind farm, one of the world’s largest and most ambitious offshore wind projects.

Located 195 km northeast of the UK’s coast, on Dogger Bank, the Sofia offshore wind farm is a flagship project in the country's transition to renewable energy. It will feature 100 Siemens Gamesa turbines, each standing 252 m tall, and will cover a total area of 593 km2. Once completed, Sofia is set to become one of the largest and most remote offshore wind farms ever constructed.

Since May 2023, Partrac has been instrumental in the construction phase, deploying a network of metocean measurement and demarcation buoys. This includes the installation of Cardinal Mark and Special Mark buoys to define the site's perimeter, as well as wave buoys that provide real-time environmental data, essential for safe and efficient construction planning and management.

Partrac's advanced online client portal provides real-time wave and current data to RWE and project stakeholders, facilitating informed decision-making and supporting the safe, efficient, and timely execution of this complex infrastructure project.

Partrac's delivery on the Sofia offshore wind farm project demonstrates its market-leading capabilities in supporting large scale and technically complex offshore projects for major energy clients. The company's expertise in deploying, maintaining, and recovering critical infrastructure in demanding offshore environments establishes Partrac as a trusted partner for the world's most prestigious renewable energy developers.

Sam Athey, Managing Director of Partrac, stated: “Supporting the construction of Sofia a period of several years showcases Partrac's technical expertise and operational reliability. Whilst our success in this market has traditionally been based on our services around early-stage metocean surveys and monitoring, we are now seeing an increasing number of clients worldwide engaging us to support the construction phases of their development projects including the development of offshore substations and the installation of submarine infrastructure for energy and communication projects. We are proud to work with RWE on this and other offshore wind projects.”

With Sofia nearing completion, Partrac’s continued delivery of safe and high-quality services supporting complex, large-scale projects and leading players, such as RWE, confirms Partrac’s position at the forefront of the offshore wind sector.

