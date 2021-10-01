GE Renewable Energy and Nareva to develop wind farm in Morocco

GE Renewable Energy has announced that it has been selected by Energie Eolienne du Maroc (EEM), a leading developer of wind projects and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nareva Holding, to supply 40 onshore wind turbines for the 200 MW Aftissat onshore wind farm extension in Morocco. EEM will operate the Cypress turbines at 5.0 MW, with a rotor diameter of 158 m. GE's scope of work also includes a 20-year full-service contract.

The project is expected to start operations in 2023 and is intended to support industrial companies under power purchase agreements (PPAs), in line with Morocco’s goal to install 52% of renewable energy capacity by 2030.

This marks the first order in Morocco for GE's Cypress onshore wind platform, one of the company's largest onshore wind turbines in the field, and GE's largest Cypress wind farm in the MENA region. This also adds up to GE Renewable Energy’s 287 MW of installed base and backlog in Morocco, which includes the 200 MW Akhfenir wind farm that Nareva and GE built together in 2016.

Since 2009, Morocco has adopted an ambitious energy policy placing renewable energies at the centre of the national energy mix. By 2030, the share of renewable resources will have to reach 52% of installed capacity. This is an important turning point for the country, which is on the way to becoming one of the most committed emerging countries to the development of wind and solar energy.

The Cypress onshore wind platform enables significant Annual Energy Production (AEP) improvements, increased efficiency in service ability, improved logistics and siting potential, and ultimately more value for customers. The two-piece blade design enables blades to be manufactured at even longer lengths, improving logistics to drive costs down and offer more siting options in locations that were previously inaccessible.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to enabling the energy transition by supporting the work of its customers. As part of that responsibility, the business is focused on supplying and maintaining a global fleet of renewable energy assets, helping reduce the cost of renewable energy, ensuring grid resiliency, efficiency, and reliability, and making renewable energy function in a more dispatchable fashion. GE Renewable Energy also supports the energy transition by pursuing a strategy that reflects a commitment to sustainable, circular design.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Summer issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including CEWEP, Enel Green Power, Turboden S.p.A., Cornwall Insight, and more.

Don’t forget to sign up to receive future digital issues of Energy Global for free here.