BayWa r.e. sells three German wind projects

BayWa r.e. has sold three wind projects in Germany. The sales include the wind projects Beckum (North Rhine-Westphalia), Jembke (Lower Saxony), and Reichenbach (Rhineland-Palatinate), which will provide more than 120 000 MWh of green electricity to about 40 000 local households.

The deals include the project rights for Beckum, as well as project rights and EPC contracts for the two other projects:

Beckum: construction for the wind park is set to start in 4Q24. Beckum will have four wind turbines with a capacity of 21.9 MW, generating about 46 000 MWh/y of green electricity for approximately 15 000 households. BayWa r.e. sold the project rights to EEF, a German project developer for renewable energies.

Jembke: the wind park is currently being built by BayWa r.e. under an EPC contract and will boast three wind turbines with a total capacity of 15.3 MW, generating approximately 32 000 MWh/y of green electricity for about 10 600 households. BayWa r.e. sold the project to German wind developer, investor, and service-provider, ENOVA Value.

Reichenbach: the wind park is currently being built by BayWa r.e. under an EPC contract and planned to be commissioned in November 2024. It consists of three wind turbines with a total capacity of about 18.6 MW, delivering close to 42 000 MWh/y of green electricity to 14 000 households. BayWa r.e. sold the project to German investment and asset manager, KGAL.

BayWa r.e. is not only committed to advancing the energy transition, but also ensuring that local communities are financially benefiting from the wind parks, as well as protecting and fostering biodiversity. To minimise the environmental impact, the company will implement compensatory measures, such as improving habitat conditions for birds and bats in areas away from planned and existing wind turbines. This remains a key priority for BayWa r.e. in all of their renewable energy initiatives.

Andreas Hornig, Managing Director of BayWa r.e. Wind GmbH, commented: “We are delighted with these successful sales and proud to contribute to the German energy transition. The wind market in Germany remains highly attractive, with a lot of momentum and an increasingly positive outlook for expansion. With more than 730 MW of installed wind capacity and a pipeline exceeding 3 GW, BayWa r.e. is well-positioned to continue driving forward the growth of renewables in Germany.”

Matthias Taft, CEO of BayWa r.e. AG, added: “Following the recent selling of more than 220 MWp in the UK, we are pleased to announce yet another series of high-quality deals. Thanks to the remarkable commitment and dedication of the transaction and projects team, all of them have closed as planned and on schedule. We look forward to building on this momentum, as we expect more sales globally until the end of the year, particularly in Germany, France, the UK, the Netherlands, and the US.”

