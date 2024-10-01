Empire Energy Offshore and Sarens sign MoU to develop US offshore wind infrastructure

Empire Energy Partners’ Offshore Division has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) framework agreement with Sarens, a global leader in heavy lifting, transport, and engineering, to enhance the development of US offshore wind projects. This collaboration, which combines Empire Energy’s EPC capabilities with Sarens’ expertise in large scale heavy lifting and transport, aims to create a unified solution for offshore wind developers.

This formalises the intent of both organisations to leverage their combined strengths in order to address the rapidly growing demand for integrated EPC solutions in the US offshore wind market. Empire Energy Offshore has selected Sarens for its expertise and references in the US market, bringing their unique expertise to deliver a comprehensive ‘one-stop-shop’ solution for offshore wind developers.

By working together, the companies aim to meet the increasing demand for domestic offshore wind projects by offering an integrated solution. Empire Energy Offshore will lead as the primary EPC contractor, while Sarens will provide critical heavy lifting, transport, and engineering support, ensuring projects are completed safely and efficiently.

Sarens brings a wealth of global experience in offshore wind, having executed projects across Europe and beyond. Their expertise in managing heavy transport and installation for large scale offshore projects has been demonstrated through their involvement in projects like the Coastal Virginia offshore wind farm, the largest offshore wind development in the US.

“This partnership will allow us to expand our services in the US offshore wind market,” said Mike Milledge, Senior Director of Offshore Wind at Empire Energy Partners. “By working with Sarens, we can offer our clients a full-service solution from start to finish, positioning ourselves as leaders in the renewable energy space.”

Steven Sarens, Managing Director of Sarens Projects USA, added: “We are excited to collaborate with Empire Energy Offshore to provide our industry-leading heavy lifting and transport solutions to the offshore wind market. By working together, we can offer a seamless, integrated service that will streamline project execution and ensure the success of offshore wind developments in the US.”

