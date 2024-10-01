Vestas announces that it has received three new turbine orders

Vestas has announced it has received three orders amounting to 113 MW for the supply of wind turbines in Japan, Costa Rica, and Italy.

The first deal was with Tohoku Electric Power Co for its 34 MW Shiroishi Kosugo wind farm in Japan. The deal covers the supply of eight V117-4.2 MW units and a 20 year AOM 5000 service agreement. The hardware is scheduled for delivery in 1Q26, with commissioning in 3Q26. Toko Electrical Construction Co. will act as EPC contractor for the site.

The second deal is planned to cover the supply of eight V117-4.3 MW units for a yet to be disclosed 34 MW wind farm in Costa Rica. The customer has also remained unnamed and the contract includes a five-year AOM 5000 service agreement, with delivery and commissioning scheduled for 2025.

The final contract has been signed with Libeccio for the 45 MW Vento de Vino 2 wind farm in Italy. The deal was for seven V162-6.2 MW delivered in 6.4 MW power mode, with an 18-year AOM 5000 service agreement. The hardware delivery has been scheduled for 3Q25, with commissioning planned for the 1Q26.

