Deep Wind Offshore receives recommendation for offshore wind project

The County Administrative Board of Uppsala has recommended that the Swedish government grant a permit under the Act on the Swedish Exclusive Economic Zone (SEZ) for Deep Wind Offshore’s planned offshore wind farm Olof Skötkonung in the Gulf of Gävle. The case now moves to the government for final approval.

“We welcome the County Administrative Board’s recommendation. It confirms the strength of the Olof Skötkonung project and its role in securing Sweden’s future energy supply. By adding large volumes of renewable power, the project can meet growing demand from industry, reduce dependence on fossil imports, and strengthen Sweden’s competitiveness,” said Magnus Hallman, Country Manager at Deep Wind Offshore in Sweden.

The Swedish government has underlined the need for reliable and cost-effective electricity to support industrial growth and safeguard national energy security. Olof Skötkonung offers a direct response to this need by providing significant new generation capacity in bidding zone SE3, where the demand is high and new production is urgently needed.

“Offshore wind is the fastest tool the Government has to bring large scale power into the system at a time when new capacity is in high demand. It also provides the stability services the grid requires. Independent research from Energiforsk, the Swedish energy research institute, confirms that Sweden can integrate more renewa ble electricity without reducing reliability,” added Hallman.

The Olof Skötkonung project has a planned capacity of up to 1.4 GW and an expected annual production of around 5.5 TWh. Deep Wind Offshore is evaluating connection to both the transmission grid in SE3 and the regional grid, with the aim of ensuring that local production also delivers local benefits for households, businesses, and future industrial investments.

