JERA joins forces with Hokkaido Electric and Tohoku Electric for wind farm

JERA Co., Inc. has transferred a portion of its ownership interests in the Ishikari Bay New Port offshore wind farm project through its renewable energy subsidiary JERA Nex Ltd, to a newly established investment company formed by Hokkaido Electric Power Co., Inc. and Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc.

Following the transfer at the end of September 2025, the project is now jointly operated by four companies: JERA, Green Power Investment Corp. (GPI), Hokkaido Electric, and Tohoku Electric.

Located at Ishikari Bay New Port in Hokkaido, the wind farm consists of 14.8 MW Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy turbines with a total capacity of 112 MW. The project began commercial operation at the beginning of January 2024, with all electricity supplied to Hokkaido Electric Power Network, Inc. The facility also distinctively features a 180 MWh battery storage system.

The project has been stably operated by JERA and GPI to date, with close collaboration with the local communities of Ishikari City and Otaru City to promote regional development. The participation of Hokkaido Electric, with its strong relationship with the Hokkaido community through stable power, and Tohoku Electric, which has more than 70 years of experience in stable power plant operations in the Tohoku and Niigata regions, the four partners will bring together their expertise and strengths, to create synergies for enhancing the long-term stability and efficiency of the offshore wind power business.

With the continued support of local stakeholders, the partners remain committed to contributing to regional economic development and the realisation of a sustainable, decarbonised society.

