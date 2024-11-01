Deep Wind Offshore launches projects in Chile

Deep Wind Offshore has been actively exploring the Latin American offshore wind market for more than two years. Now, the company has applied for an area lease for one floating and one bottom-fixed offshore wind project on the Chilean coastline.

The Chilean government has set a target of 60% of the nation’s electricity to be generated from renewable sources by 2030. By 2040, the annual electricity offtake is expected to grow by 65% compared to 2021. Deep Wind Offshore is committed to contributing with offshore wind in gigawatt scale.

The offshore wind projects will be managed and operated locally. The goal is to create local jobs, engage local suppliers, and to involve stakeholders – such as artisanal and industrial fisheries.

The launch was marked with an event in Concepción on 30 October 2024. The Minister of Economy, Development, and Tourism, Nicolas Grau, and Minister of Energy, Diego Pardow, gave video speeches.

Grau said: “Initiatives such as this important Deep Wind Offshore investment project in the Biobío region represent a great opportunity for all the industrial capacities of the region and will be able to contribute with clean energy and at a lower cost for the country.”

Pardow added: “It is very good news to know that Deep Wind Offshore, a renewable energy company, for the first time is going to develop a project in Chile, since the decarbonisation of the electricity sector will be key in the energy transition and in meeting our climate and environmental goals.”

Commander in Chief of the Chilean Navy, Juan Andrés De La Maza Larraín, Presidential Delegate, Daniela Dresdner Vicencio, BioBío Governor, Rodrigo Diaz Wörner, and Norwegian Ambassador, Per Anders Nilsen, attended the event and gave speeches from stage.

Larraín noted: “The first stage of the project presents an engineering challenge for ASMAR and the Navy, positioning us at the forefront of technology. This Deep Wind Offshore initiative could be the first to be carried out in the country. Just as sailors have harnessed the power of the wind to navigate, today we will use that same power to supply clean and sustainable energy.”

Nilsen focused on the good relations between Chile and Norway: “Deep Wind Offshore projects represent hope for a cleaner, more sustainable future. Together, Chile and Norway are proving that with strong partnerships, we can forge a path towards environmental stewardship and resilience against climate change and create a sustainable economic future as well.”

Deep Wind Offshore CCO, Hans Petter Øvrevik, concluded: “Adding another continent to our world map is a great milestone for Deep Wind Offshore. After carefully considering several markets in Latin America, we decided to enter Chile because the country has very strong fundamentals in terms of world class wind resources, growing demand for renewables, well defined regulatory regime, and a friendly investment climate. To succeed, co-existence is crucial, and we will develop these projects together with local communities and other users of the sea.”

“Deep Wind Offshore will provide clean electricity, supporting the governmental targets towards net-zero emissions. We will provide new climate-friendly, qualified jobs, supporting transition from traditional industries.”

