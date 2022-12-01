TotalEnergies implements its energy transition strategy in Kazakhstan with the giant Mirny wind farm project that received the support of the French and Kazakh authorities on the occasion of the visit in France of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym Jomart Tokayev.

TotalEnergies strengthens its presence in renewable energy in the country. In addition to its two solar power plants in operation (with a capacity of 128 MW), Total Eren has signed an agreement with its partners Samruk-Kazyna and KazMunayGas to develop the Mirny project, the largest wind energy project ever initiated in Kazakhstan. This project is part of the intergovernmental agreement on the implementation of co-operation in the field of combating global warming, signed by France and Kazakhstan. The 200 wind turbines, totalling 1 GW of installed capacity, will be combined with a 600 MWh battery storage system. The project will supply more than 1 million people in Kazakhstan with low-carbon electricity.

