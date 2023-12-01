Alerion agrees 35 MW wind project in Wales

Alerion Clean Power S.p.A., through its subsidiary Alerion UK Ltd, has entered into an agreement with a group of companies specialising in the development of renewable energy plants in the United Kingdom, including Pennant Walters (Holdings) Limited, South Wales’ largest indigenous renewable developer to work together to develop the permitted 35 MW Foel Trawsnant wind farm in Neath and Port Talbot, South Wales. The companies will cooperate on planning conditions, constructions, grid connection and other matters over the next 12 to 24 months to enable full investment by Alerion Clean Power in Pennant Walters (Foelt) Limited.

Foel Trawsnant represents an investment of approximately €55 million and would generate 100 GWh of clean energy each year.

Alerion Clean Power is an Italian industrial group listed on the stock market of Milan with extensive experience of 20 years in the wind sector with around 1 GW of installed capacity. Alerion Clean Power operates in Spain, Bulgaria and Romania, and Alerion UK Ltd was launched during summer 2022 to oversee the expansion of the company in the UK market.

“This is a significant milestone in Alerion’s expansion into the UK. Our aim is for this to be the first of a number of renewable projects that we invest in as we develop a portfolio to help the UK meet its clean energy commitments,” said Luis Rodriguez, Head of Alerion UK and Ireland.

