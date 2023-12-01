Vestas receives 46 MW Japanese order
Published by Theodore Reed-Martin,
Editorial Assistant
Energy Global,
Vestas has secured a 46 MW repowering order with Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation for Eurus Kamaishi Wind Farm in Iwate prefecture, Japan. The order includes supply and supervision of installation of 11 units of V117-4.2 MW wind turbines.
Vestas will also deliver a multi-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service for the wind farm, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.
“We are pleased to partner with Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation again and to provide our wind energy solutions for the project. We remain committed to contribute to Japan’s carbon neutrality goal, through our industry-leading wind energy solutions and strong partnership with our customers”, said Purvin Patel, Vestas Asia Pacific President.
Delivery of the turbines is planned to begin in the 1Q25, with commissioning scheduled in 2026.
For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.
Energy Global's Autumn 2023 issue
The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia..
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/wind/01122023/vestas-receives-46-mw-japanese-order/
You might also like
Ready to revolutionise the cement industry?
Join our sister publication, World Cement, in Lisbon, 10 – 13 March 2024, for their first in-person conference and exhibition: EnviroTech.
This exclusive knowledge and networking event will bring together cement producers, industry leaders, technical experts, analysts, and other stakeholders to discuss the latest technologies, processes, and policies being deployed at the forefront of the cement industry’s efforts to reduce its environmental footprint.
SB Energy secures US$2.4 billion for renewable energy projects
SB Energy Global, LLC has secured a combined US$2.4 billion to support energy communities with domestically produced renewable energy at scale.