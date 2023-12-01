Vestas receives 46 MW Japanese order

Vestas has secured a 46 MW repowering order with Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation for Eurus Kamaishi Wind Farm in Iwate prefecture, Japan. The order includes supply and supervision of installation of 11 units of V117-4.2 MW wind turbines.

Vestas will also deliver a multi-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service for the wind farm, providing an energy-based availability guarantee to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

“We are pleased to partner with Eurus Energy Holdings Corporation again and to provide our wind energy solutions for the project. We remain committed to contribute to Japan’s carbon neutrality goal, through our industry-leading wind energy solutions and strong partnership with our customers”, said Purvin Patel, Vestas Asia Pacific President.

Delivery of the turbines is planned to begin in the 1Q25, with commissioning scheduled in 2026.

