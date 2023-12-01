Vestas secures 203 MW order for turbines in the US
Published by Theodore Reed-Martin,
Editorial Assistant
Energy Global,
Vestas has received a 203 MW order to power an undisclosed wind project in the USA. The order consists of 45 V163-4.5 MW wind turbines.
The orders include supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines, as well as a multi-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance of the asset.
Turbine delivery begins in the fourth quarter of 2024 with commissioning scheduled for 1Q25.
