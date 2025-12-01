Infinity Power breaks ground on 200 MW wind project in Egypt

Infinity Power, Africa’s largest renewable energy provider, has broken ground on its latest wind farm, the 200 MW Ras Ghareb wind project in Egypt’s Gulf of Suez region.

Work will begin on construction with Infinity Power having recently signed an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract with POWERCHINA Huadong Engineering Corp. Ltd (HDEC). The agreement was signed at the China-Africa Economic, Trade & Cultural Forum, by Eng. Nayer Fouad, Co-Founder and CEO of Infinity Power, and Mr Liu Jiajin, Vice President of POWERCHINA HDEC.

The Ras Ghareb wind farm is a flagship project under Egypt’s renewable energy programme, part of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development-led Energy Pillar of the Nexus Water-Food-Energy (NWFE) initiative.

Once complete, the 200 MW wind farm is expected to provide clean electricity to more than 300 000 homes and save over 400 000 tpy of carbon dioxide. It will play a critical role in advancing the country’s sustainability ambitions and accelerating the shift towards a low-carbon economy.

This step also marks a further move towards Infinity Power’s target of operating 10 GW of renewable energy across Africa by 2030, which in turn will supply approximately 12 million homes with clean electricity.

Mohamed Ismail Mansour, Co-Founder and Chairman, Infinity Power, commented: “We continue to make strong progress towards our 2030 capacity target, and this project marks another important milestone in that journey. It shows that large scale renewable projects in Africa are becoming a reality on the ground, demonstrating the continent’s ability to deliver projects of real value on time and to the highest standards. We already know the Ras Ghareb region well, and this new site will make a strong contribution to Egypt’s energy needs at a competitive price while we continue to honour our commitments to the local community.”

Nayer Fouad, Co-Founder and CEO, Infinity Power, added: “At Infinity Power, we’re driven to deliver transformative renewable infrastructure, and Ras Ghareb is a defining example. With HDEC as our partner, we’re combining technical excellence with long-term vision to deliver real impact for Egypt through this project. I look forward to the next stage at Ras Ghareb as we move into construction and ultimately the operation of this important project.”

Mr Liu Jiajin, Vice President, HDEC, concluded: “This 200 MW wind farm embodies POWERCHINA Huadong’s mission to ‘Engineer Green Progress’ through sustainable infrastructure. By combining HDEC’s expertise with local partnerships, we deliver clean energy solutions that power communities while protecting our planet – turning Egypt’s renewable vision into reality.”

