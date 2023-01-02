Star of the South achieves Major Project Status

Australia’s most advanced offshore wind project, Star of the South, has welcomed the declaration of Bass Strait off the Gippsland coast as an offshore renewable energy zone.

Star of the South Chief Executive Officer, Charles Rattray, said the declaration puts Gippsland on course to become the home of Australia’s offshore wind industry.

“With strong winds, existing grid infrastructure, and a skilled workforce, Gippsland is ideally positioned to capitalise on the jobs and investment offshore wind will bring to the region,” he said.

“This announcement means greater certainty for the industry, local supply chains, and communities as Australia looks to secure a clean energy future.”

“Offshore wind will play a critical role in Australia’s energy system going forward – it is pleasing to receive clarity from government on the boundaries for offshore wind projects, allowing us to take the next steps and continue investing in the region.”

The news comes as Star of the South is recognised as a project of national significance by the Australian government, achieving Major Project Status. This decision acknowledges the project’s contribution to the Australian, Victorian, and Gippsland economies and towards the nation’s net zero plans.

Star of the South is one of approximately 25 projects across Australia with Major Project Status.

Mr Rattray said Major Project Status will help the project navigate government approvals processes spanning several departments and jurisdictions.

“Star of the South is investing in the local economy while also supporting the transition of energy and jobs,” he said.

“As the most advanced offshore wind project in Australia, we are helping pave the way for this new industry to grow, so this is good news for everyone involved.”

“Major Project Status will boost co-ordination and efficiency in how we work with government so the best possible outcomes can be reached as soon as possible.”

