Vestas wins 108 MW order for a wind project in Scotland

Vestas has received a 108 MW order from Infinergy UK to power the Limekiln project in the UK.

The order includes supply, installation, and commissioning of 24 V136-4.5 MW turbines at a tip height of 150 m, as well as a 20-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“Vestas are proud to work with Infinergy for the first time in the UK, and we are excited to yet-again supply the V136-4.5 MW for the UK market,” said Juan Furones, Vice President Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “We are pleased to contribute to the UK’s net zero ambitions through our industry-leading wind energy solutions and strong partnership with our customers.”

The site is located around 13 miles west of Thurso in the Scottish Highlands.

The delivery and installation of the wind turbines are expected to occur in 2Q24, with the commissioning scheduled for 3Q24.

