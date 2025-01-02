BW Ideol congratulates EDF Renewables and Maple Power on tender win

The project company Eoliennes Méditerranée Grand Large, owned by the EDF Renewables and Maple Power consortium, has won the tender to design, construct, operate, and decommission a future floating offshore wind farm of approximately 250 MW, located over 25 km off the French Mediterranean coast near Fos-sur-Mer.

As the consortium's technology partner since 2022, BW Ideol welcomes the awarding of this project, which will enable the launch of an industrial value chain in the Mediterranean, following the realisation of the first pilot farms. This outcome confirms the cost-competitiveness of floating offshore wind, particularly through the local production of concrete floating foundations.

“We are extremely proud to be the technology partner of the winning consortium led by EDF Renewables and Maple Power. These past years of collaborative work have allowed us to closely optimise the design of floating foundations, as well as establish a robust industrial manufacturing plan that strikes the right balance between competitiveness and risk management. This result demonstrates that BW Ideol’s technology, one of the few proven at sea under real-world conditions for over five years, is a winning solution for floating wind farm developers. Our ability to anticipate a credible and local industrial plan for our concrete floaters at an optimised cost represents a unique advantage,” said Paul de la Guérivière, CEO of BW Ideol.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.