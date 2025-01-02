Jan De Nul installs subsea export cables to connect future floating wind farms

France's transmission system operator, RTE, is building an offshore power grid to connect future wind farms. For two floating wind farms off the coast of Southern Brittany, with a total installed capacity of 750 MW, RTE now awarded a framework agreement to Jan De Nul, in partnership with Hellenic Cables, to supply and install the export cables. Each cable will have a length of about 50 km to bring the green energy to the consumers onshore.

As part of its strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, France has set ambitious offshore wind power targets, aiming for up to 45 GW of installed capacity by 2050, including both fixed and floating offshore systems.

Jan De Nul will install the cables that transport the renewable energy of France’s first commercial scale floating wind farms from the offshore substation to shore. Together with Hellenic Cables from Greece, Jan De Nul is responsible for the design, manufacturing, installation, and protection of three high-voltage alternating current (HVAC) 225 kV cable systems, which together span some 150 km. In addition to transport and installation, the marine contractor will embed the cables in the seabed.

Further to the submarine cables, Hellenic Cables will also supply 240 km of onshore cables, that will be manufactured in Hellenic Cable’s land cables facility in Thiva, Greece.

Filip Olde Bijvank, Head of Commercial Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group, said: “We are proud having been awarded this contract by RTE, which underscores our expertise to develop solid and reliable cable installation solutions. The realisation of this project will play a key role in unlocking the potential of floating offshore wind energy in France and shows Jan De Nul Group’s determination to build the energy transition and assist our clients to meet their ambitions.”

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables will execute these projects under an EPCI contract with RTE to be finalised during the period 2025 – 2026. The partners will develop the best cable design and installation methodology, both from a technical and economic perspective.

Wouter Vermeersch, Manager Offshore Cables at Jan De Nul Group, concluded: “We strongly believe framework agreements are the way forward in this industry. In this type of agreement, we work closely with our client to plan and execute the key aspects of cable production, transportation, installation, and protection, ensuring a smooth and timely delivery. In particular, this current frame agreement will result in an EPCI contract to support two floating wind farm developments.”

