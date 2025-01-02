RWE commissions 54 MW wind farm in Italy

RWE has commissioned one of its largest onshore wind farms in Italy after a year of construction. The 54 MW San Severo wind farm consists of 12 turbines, each with a capacity of 4.5 MW. Located in the province of Foggia in the municipality of San Severo, the wind farm will supply up to 55 000 Italian households with green electricity.

Katja Wünschel, CEO RWE Renewables Europe & Australia, said: “The commissioning of San Severo crowns a successful year with a number of new renewables projects in our core Italian market. With Mondonuovo, we have started the construction of another large wind farm, Bosco is our first Italian solar farm under construction and we have just taken the investment decision for Morcone and Acquafredda, our world's first commercial advanced agrivoltaics plants to be built next spring. A big thank you to the team and all the partners and companies involved. We look forward to the next milestones in our journey to help Italy achieve net zero by 2040.”

RWE offered Italian residents the opportunity to take up an active role in the energy transition and benefit financially directly from it. Subscribers to this community funding had the opportunity to invest between €250 – €5000 with a term of 24 months and a guaranteed return of up to 9% gross per annum. The total San Severo community investment was €200 000.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.