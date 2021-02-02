Magnora establishes wind company

Renewable energy company Magnora ASA (Magnora) has entered into an agreement with an undisclosed global offshore energy technology and service company to establish a joint floating wind company called Magnora Floating Wind.

Magnora’s strategic partner has experience in all basins, water depths and weather conditions. It has broad experience from unique technology, local procurement and content, mass fabrication, project management, construction and installation processes. In addition, it is experienced within the hydrogen, exploration and production, and floating wind market.

Magnora Floating Wind has already commenced its operations and started work on the application for the ScotWind round in Scotland, UK. In addition, the company will participate in the first offshore wind application round in Norway, which will open in 2021. Magnora Floating Wind will also consider entering new markets in the coming months.

Magnora will soon disclose more information about its undisclosed partner, including the identity of the company. It will then also provide more information about the joint company and ongoing initiatives.

Since its strategic transformation, Magnora has developed a strategic position within the renewable energy area, says Erik Sneve, Magnora’s Chief Executive Officer. This includes the previously announced acquisitions of:

The offshore wind development project company, Kustvind AB, in Sweden.

The enabling technology company for solar energy, Sweden-based Evolar AB, which is developing ground-breaking perovskite technology to enable increased efficiency of solar cell modules.

VINDR AS, the wind power development company focusing on small and medium scaled wind development projects.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.