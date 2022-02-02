Osbit announces team expansion

Osbit, the offshore wind technology developer, has further expanded its team with the addition of over 40 new employees since it was acquired by Venterra Group in October last year.

The company, which is continuing to gear up for significant growth in its global markets, has added 24 engineers to its team, as well as four support staff, and six contractors.

The appointments include multiple experienced mechanical and control engineers, with a background in the offshore industry, to bolster the business’s project teams.

Four of its new graduate engineers are already familiar with Osbit, having previously undertaken student placements with the business during their degrees.

The business has also upped its student intake for 2022, with seven mechanical engineering undergraduates undertaking placements from January until the summer.

Osbit Joint Managing Director Brendon Hayward said: “Our capabilities have never been more valuable and in demand as they are now, with accelerating growth of offshore wind farms across the world. To enable us to keep delivering the technology the industry needs to meet net zero targets, we must continue building our highly talented team. Offshore wind is really taking off across the world now, with the UK as the world leader, and this is a great sector in which to build a career.

"We have always been an ambitious business and we are working on some really exciting projects now, which we are looking forward to sharing more about.”

Osbit Director Neil Harrison, who is responsible for business resources, adds: “We have a fantastic team here at Osbit and we are passionate about finding and nurturing talented individuals to fuel the rapid development needed in offshore wind. Working at Osbit, talented individuals can make a real, tangible difference in tackling climate change and energy transition, within our supportive community. We are continuing to recruit for a range of roles and encourage anyone interested to get in touch via our website.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including NOV, Shell Naturelle, Penspen, Future Market Insights, and more.