GE Renewable Energy strengthens position in Spain through agreement with Repsol

GE Renewable Energy has been selected by Repsol to supply 22 units of its 6.1 MW wind turbines – the most powerful GE wind turbines installed in Spain – to six of the wind farms in its Delta II project (Santa Cruz I, Amp, II, III, and San Isidro I and II) in Aragon, Spain.

These six wind farms will have a total combined capacity of 133 MW and will supply energy to the equivalent of 100 000 homes. The Delta II project is Repsol’s largest renewable project currently under construction, with a total capacity of 860 MW.

The blades will be manufactured by GE’s wind turbine blade subsidiary, LM Wind Power, which operates from Ponferrada (León) and Castellón in Spain. The wind turbine towers will also be produced in Spain, while the nacelles will be produced in Salzbergen, Germany.

Gilan Sabatier, Chief Commercial Officer of GE Renewable Energy, Onshore Wind International, commented: “Our sincere gratitude to Repsol for their trust in our technology for this flagship project. We are very proud to contribute to the development of the wind industry in Spain and specifically in the region of Aragon. This project further reinforces our position in one of the largest wind markets in Europe and is a testimony to our ability to support our European customers in the energy transition.”

“This new agreement with GE Renewable Energy is a further step towards meeting our ambitious goal of reaching 6 GW of renewables by 2025 and 20 GW by 2030. Renewables are key to Repsol’s decarbonisation strategy, which has set itself the challenge of becoming a net zero emissions company by 2050,” said Enrique Pedrosa, Chief Operating Officer for Europe and Latin America of Repsol Low Carbon Generation Business.

GE Renewable Energy is committed to facilitating the energy transition by supporting the work of its customers. In Spain, GE is one of the leading manufacturers in the market, with more than 4.6 GW of installed capacity. To date, the company has installed 400 MW with Repsol in the country.

