GE Vernova, Kandenko, and Cosmo Eco Power to develop onshore wind farm in Japan

GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business has been selected by Abukuma South Wind Power LLC as the supplier for the Abukuma South wind farm in the area of Iwaki-city and Hirono-town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. Abukuma South Wind Power signed a turbine supply agreement with Kandenko, EPC for this project, to provide 28 units of GE Vernova’s 3.2-103 turbine that will provide approximately 90 MW of power, and also signed a long-term full-service contract with GE Vernova.

The project is GE Vernova’s second project with Cosmo Eco Power in Japan. Cosmo Eco Power Co., Ltd, Nemoto Tsusho, Maruto, and Tohoku Electric Power Co., Inc., are supporting the project as shareholders of Abukuma South Wind Power LLC. The agreement will enable both companies to support Fukushima Prefecture’s Renewable Energy promotion vision 2021 of having 100% of Fukushima's demand for energy being met with renewable energy by 2040, as well as Japan’s goal of increasing the share of the national electricity mix coming from renewable energy from 36 to 38% by 2030.

GE Vernova’s 3.2-103 onshore wind turbines are optimised to minimise environmental impact and cope with extreme weather conditions, as well as Japan’s unique wind environment.

Steve Swift, Chief Commercial Officer, GE Vernova’s Onshore Wind business, said: “We appreciate the confidence that Cosmo Eco Power has shown in our 3 MW class turbine line and value the continued opportunity to advance the government’s renewable energy goals with wind power. Projects like this illustrate how GE Vernova, together with our customers, is working to electrify the world while we simultaneously decarbonise it.”

Sayuri Hashikawa, Director & Executive Officer, Cosmo Eco Power’s Business Development, added: “This project was planned to support the introduction of renewable energy, as one of the priority areas of the national project to rebuild the country following the Great East Japan Earthquake and the tsunami that occurred in 2011 with a goal to build a new industrial base. In implementing this project, we aim to coexist and prosper with the local community and key stakeholders, including GE Vernova by cooperating with local businesses in construction, operation and maintenance.”

