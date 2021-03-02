Vestas to supply turbines for DTEK Renewables’ wind project in Ukraine

Vestas has announced that it has signed the first EnVentus order in the Eastern Europe region for the 126 MW DTEK Tiligulska project in Ukraine, building on a track record of 660 MW already installed by Vestas in Ukraine. The Tiligulska project is being developed by DTEK Renewables, for whom Vestas has also delivered three previous projects in Ukraine.

This contract includes supply, installation and commissioning of 21 V162-6.0 MW wind turbines, alongside a long-term 20-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement, enabling optimal power production throughout the project lifetime. The V162-6.0 MW turbines boast a swept area of over 20 000 m² and industry-leading energy production, while benefiting from the advanced modular design approach applied across Vestas’ EnVentus platform.

DTEK Tiligulska wind project is located in the Mykolaiv Region of Ukraine and is being developed by Tiligulska Wind Electric Plant LLC, a subsidiary company of DTEK Renewables. Vestas has also delivered the 90 MW Botievska I and 110 MW Botievska II projects, and the 100 MW Orlivska project for DTEK Renewables in Ukraine.

With this project, Vestas has secured an order intake of more than 2.1 GW across three continents for the EnVentus platform.

The DTEK Tiligulska project is expected to be fully commissioned in the 2Q2022.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry read our latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global’s Winter 2020 issue

The Winter issue of Energy Global provides a range of technical articles covering technological advancements and future outlooks in the renewables sector, from companies including CorPower Ocean, Rystad Energy, Black & Veatch, Voltalia, FUERGY, and more.