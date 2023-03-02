Vestas selected as preferred supplier for Wando Geumil offshore wind project in South Korea

The offshore wind industry continues to grow in Asia Pacific and, to underline Vestas’ key role in the expansion of offshore wind in the region, Vestas has announced the signing of preferred supplier agreement with Korea South-East Power Company (KOEN) for the 600 MW Wando Geumil offshore wind project in Wando-Gun, South Jeolla Province, South Korea.

If the project materialises, Vestas will supply and install 40 units of the V236-15.0 MW turbine. Vestas will also deliver 20 years of operation and maintenance service for the wind farm when operational.

“We are honoured to have been selected as preferred turbine supplier by KOEN for the Wando Geumil offshore wind project and the trust that the customer placed in Vestas,” said Purvin Patel, President of Vestas Asia Pacific. “Aiming to become a leader in offshore wind, Vestas is committed to support decarbonisation of the country, as well as the Asia Pacific region, in close partnership with our customers.”

“We are so excited to take part in this project, which will be the first collaboration for us with KOEN. Through the project, KOEN and Vestas will work together to unleash the potential of offshore wind in the west coast of the country and contribute to South Korea’s goal of generating 20 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030,” added Srdan Cenic, Country Manager of Vestas Korea & Vice President, Head of Sales Offshore of Vestas Asia Pacific.

Delivery of the turbines will be expected to begin in 4Q25, with commercial operation scheduled for 3Q26.

