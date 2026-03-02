Iberdrola France completes the sale of its onshore renewable portfolio

Iberdrola France has completed the sale of its onshore renewable portfolio in the country with the French renewable energy group, Technique Solaire.

The assets include 118 MW of operational wind capacity, as well as a pipeline of 639 MW of onshore wind and solar photovoltaics (PV).

This transaction forms part of Iberdrola Group’s strategy to focus its investments on its core businesses – mainly regulated networks or generation with long-term contracts – and on key markets such as the US and the UK.

This is the fifth transaction completed by Iberdrola so far in 2026, following the sale of mini-hydro assets and the slurry business in Spain, the sale of Hungary, and the addition of 650 MW of solar power to the joint venture with Norges.

