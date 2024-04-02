Vestas has received an order from Eolus for projects Fågelås, Boarp and Dållebo projects in Sweden. The projects consist of seven V162-6.2 MW delivered in power mode 6.4 MW, four V162-6.2 MW and four V150-4.5 MW wind turbines respectively and include supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines.

Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a long-term Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.

“This order underlines our long-standing relationship with Eolus and the collaboration throughout many years,” stated Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister, Vice President Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “We would like to thank Eolus for the confidence they have shown in Vestas’ products and services.”

“It is a pleasure to once again have the opportunity to partner with Vestas and together contribute to the renewable energy buildout in Sweden. We look forward to our collaboration and to start construction on the projects immediately,” said Per Witalisson, CEO of Eolus.

Turbine delivery is expected to begin in 1Q25 with commissioning scheduled for completion in 4Q25.

