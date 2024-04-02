Vestas has secured a 77 MW order with GS E&R for the YD1 Wind Farm in Gyeongsang-do, South Korea. The order includes supply and supervision of installation of 18 of V136-4.2 MW wind turbines delivered in 4.3 MW operating mode.

“We would like to thank GS E&R for their trust in our proven solutions and we are pleased to partner with them on the YD1 project. We remain committed to contribute to the decarbonisation target of South Korea as well as the whole Asia Pacific region, through our industry-leading wind energy solutions and strong partnership with our customers,” said Purvin Patel, Vestas Asia Pacific President.

Delivery of the turbines will begin in 1Q25, with commissioning scheduled for 2026.

Vestas has been active in South Korea since the first V47-660 kW installed in 2001. Since then, Vestas has installed more than 600 MW and has more than 500 MW under service. The addition of YD1 project will further bolster our presence and expedite our contributions to the country’s climate initiatives.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2024 issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment from Field on how battery storage sites can serve as a viable solution to curtailed energy, before moving on to a regional report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, looking at the state of renewables in Europe. This issue also hosts an array of technical articles on electrical infrastructure, turbine and blade monitoring, battery storage technology, coatings, and more.