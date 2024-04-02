Vestas wins 81 MW order in Italy

Italian renewables producer Edison Rinnovabili has placed a 81 MW order for the repowering of the Roio del Sangro, Monteferrante Guado, Monteferrante Casone and Montazzoli wind parks, in Abruzzo, Italy.

The contract includes the supply and installation of 18 V136-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 10-year operation and maintenance service agreement.

“I’d like to thank Edison for the trust placed in Vestas for the repowering of their projects. We are really proud to see how the diversity of our portofolio continues to optimise our customer’s business cases in Italy,” said Vestas General Manager Italy, Francesco Amati.

Turbine delivery is expected for 2Q25 whilst commissioning is planned for 4Q25.

The order also reinforces Vestas’ leadership in the country’s wind energy sector, where it has installed over 5.2 GW since 1991.

