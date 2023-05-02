ACE Winches awarded contracts in Europe and the Far East

ACE Winches continues its strategy to further expand its global renewables expertise following the award of multiple contracts in Europe and the Far East.

The projects, with a combined seven-figure value, advance the Aberdeenshire-headquartered company’s drive to increase its market share in the renewables sector, an area identified as a key part to its continued international growth.

ACE has been awarded a contract to provide equipment and personnel to support the delivery of a 300 MW offshore wind farm in Taiwan, which is expected to be installed over several campaigns during the next few years.

The company is also supporting the development of an additional offshore wind farm in Taiwan, which will be completed in 2025.

The Taiwanese renewable energy market is accelerating rapidly as the country seeks to improve energy self-sufficiency. Taiwan aims to produce at least 60% of its total energy from renewable sources – including boosting its wind power capacity to 40 GW – by 2050.

ACE Chief Commercial Officer, Gary Wilson, said: “The latest contract win in Taiwan is a testament to the quality of work we are delivering in the renewables space. Enhancing our offering in this important sector is one of several growth markets the company is engaged in.

“The recent contract awards in both Europe and the Far East demonstrates our capabilities in delivering high-quality work in a fast-growing sector, and it is something we will continue to grow. We have further invested in our global rental fleet over the last two years, and these latest contract awards are in line with our twin objectives of diversification and geographic expansion to position the business to serve a net carbon future.”

During 2022 the company achieved environmental status and certification of being a net zero carbon producer.

The contract wins follow a strong financial performance for the year ending 31 March 2022, in which ACE, which has a training academy and purpose-built facilities in the UK and Norway, reported a growth in turnover and a substantial increase in EBITDA from £5.5 million to £7.6 million.

