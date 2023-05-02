Ocean Winds secures €7.4 billion of investment and starts construction of 2 GW of offshore wind energy

Present at WindEurope 2023, Ocean Winds (OW), an international company dedicated to offshore wind energy and created as a 50-50 joint venture in 2020 by EDP Renewables and ENGIE, announced the final investment decision (FID) taken on its Dieppe Le Tréport offshore wind farm in France. The project of around 500 MW in France represents a total investment of €2.7 billion.

Earlier in April 2023, Ocean Winds accomplished key steps by reaching the FID on its îles d’Yeu Noirmoutier offshore wind project in France (around 500 MW) project, and the achievement of financial close on Moray West (882 MW), in Scotland.

Reaching these stages allows both projects to enter their construction phase, which means that close to 2 GW of OW’s portfolio is currently under construction, in addition to its 1.5 GW already operating. With €7.4 billion of total investment secured for these projects, Ocean Winds is demonstrating its capacity and engagement to secure the construction, delivery and operation of its offshore wind farms.

As Grzegorz Gorski, Chief Operating Officer of Ocean Winds, commented: “Securing financing for three offshore wind projects this month not only demonstrates our commitment to delivering clean energy and unlocking local opportunities but shows our solution-driven experience and leadership in the offshore wind energy sector.”

“Despite the current global economic challenges, inflation and tension on the supply chain, we have renewed our commitment to the realisation of our projects securing financing, demonstrating the confidence that the financial markets hold in the strength of our projects and us as the delivery partner.”

In addition, and since last year’s Wind Europe event, OW’s has expanded its global presence by including new projects into its portfolio: Caledonia (2 GW), Bluepoint Wind (1.7 GW), Arven (1.8 GW), the Shetland project (500 MW), and the company’s latest success, Golden State Wind (2 GW). From the 8 GW secured in 2022, more than half corresponds to floating technology.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.