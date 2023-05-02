Vissim acquires Nesspoint

Norwegian technology company, Vissim, which develops systems to optimise marine operations at offshore wind farms and oil and gas fields, has acquired Nesspoint Ltd.

“We have cooperated with Nesspoint for many years and are highly familiar with the company’s presence in the offshore wind market. We look forward to providing our new clients with access to our offshore wind systems expertise and our cutting-edge software,” said Nicholas Dent, Vissim’s Managing Director – Global Wind.

Nesspoint today delivers marine optimisation and planning software for five offshore wind farms in Europe, including Iberdrola’s Baltic Eagle and EDF Renewables’ Courseulles sur Mer.

Vissim is a leading global supplier of marine management services for developers and operators of offshore wind farms. Prior to the acquisition of Nesspoint, Vissim’s marine optimisation software has been employed, or in process of being implemented, at 21 offshore wind farms across England, Scotland, Germany, France and Japan, totalling 13 GW of wind power.

Marine optimisation software systems enable wind farm developers and operators to minimise construction and operating risk, while lowering costs and environmental footprints. Improvements are achieved by supporting optimal use of personnel, vessels, and other assets – taking external factors such as weather and wave height into account. Vissim’s software combines input from numerous data sources, including maritime surveillance systems, radio communication, vessel traffic management and people management, to create a real-time overview of all marine assets.

In addition, Vissim’s resource database incorporates more than 25 000 technicians, including full overview of their certificates and competence, allowing developers and operators to automate certification, induction and permitting processes. As a result, users avoid unnecessary risk, repetition, and delays.

“Our software and turnkey sensor solutions are designed to minimise project execution risk and to make wind farm operations more cost-efficient, both in the development and O&M phases,” added Dent.

Vissim’s UK operations will remain located in Diss, Norfolk, UK.

The purchase of Nesspoint is Vissim’s first acquisition since the company was founded in 1998. The parties have not disclosed the financial details of the transaction.

“We believe developers and operators of offshore wind farms can run a more cost-efficient operations if they take an even more standardised approach to marine management services across wind farms worldwide. We will definitely consider further acquisitions in order to support such an approach,” commented Per Henæs, CEO of Vissim.

Vissim is headquartered in Horten, Norway, with offices in the UK and Slovakia, in addition to a global partner network. The company is a software developer and turnkey sensor and infrastructure provider for advanced marine optimisation systems around the globe.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.