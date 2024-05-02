Nordex Group receives US turbine order
The Nordex Group has received an order for N149/5.X turbines from the United States and will be supplying 25 of its Delta 4000 series models. The turbines will be installed with an 89m seismic tower at an undisclosed wind farm in California. Deliveries are scheduled for the summer of 2025 with commissioning by the end of the year. The contract also covers the service of the turbines for ten years.
To date, the Nordex Group has sold 738 turbines of the Delta4000 series with a capacity of more than 3.6 GW in Canada and the United States.
