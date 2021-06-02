Scioto Ridge wind farm begins operations

RWE Renewables (RWE) has started commercial operation on its 250 MW onshore Scioto Ridge Wind Farm in the US. The project, located in Hardin and Logan Counties, is powered by 75 Siemens Gamesa turbines and represents RWE’s first onshore wind project in Ohio.

Scioto Ridge is RWE’s 28th onshore wind farm in the US and has the capacity to provide clean energy for more than 60 000 households.

Ohio has enormous potential for future projects, as wind power provides less than 2% of the total electricity generation in the state. In addition, Ohio has a long history of industrial manufacturing, including approximately 52 wind-related factories – the most of any single state in the US.

The US accounts for more than one third of the RWE Group’s renewables capacity playing a key role in the company’s strategy to grow its renewables business. It constructs, owns and operates some of the highest performing wind, solar and energy storage projects in the US.

Furthermore, the company has entered into a joint venture (JV), New England Aqua Ventus, focused on floating offshore wind in the state of Maine, US.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Energy Global's Spring 2021 issue

The Spring issue of Energy Global features a varied spectrum of in-depth technical articles detailing recent projects, future projections, and technological advancements in the renewables sector, from companies including GlobalData, Atlas Copco, Watlow, QED Naval, TRACTO, AB Energy, and more.