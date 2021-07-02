DNV achieves CNAS accreditation

DNV, the independent energy expert and assurance provider, is now fully accredited by CNAS (China National Accreditation Service). This allows DNV to offer type certification of wind turbines and component certification of gearboxes, rotor blades and generators for products destined for Chinese wind power projects.

DNV predicts in its latest Energy Transition Outlook that by 2050, wind power will be by far the largest contributor to China’s electricity mix. It will account for 37% of the country’s generation with onshore wind delivering 28% and offshore wind 9%.

To achieve this growth in a safe, reliable and sustainable manner, Chinese wind energy projects need access to robust and trusted risk mitigation measures such as certification.

“Customers from China and around the world have been asking DNV for certification services for the Chinese market. With this successful accreditation from CNAS, we can help our customers demonstrate that their products meet local Chinese requirements, boosting acceptance across markets and supporting the acceleration of the energy transition in China and beyond,” said Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification at DNV.

DNV is one of the world’s most experienced certification bodies in wind power, involved in more than 80% of offshore wind projects and responsible for certifying some of the world’s largest wind turbines. It offers certification services that span the wind energy project lifecycle from conceptual design to lifetime extension and beyond. With its accreditation by CNAS according to ISO/IEC 17065:2012 (CNAS-CC02), the company can now offer certification and conformity assessment services tailored to the specific requirements and standards of the Chinese wind power market.

