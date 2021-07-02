Vestas wins Portuguese wind energy order

Vestas has received a 25 MW order to extend a wind park in the north of Portugal. The order has been placed by Finerge, one of the Portugal’s largest renewable energy producers.

The contract includes the supply and installation of six V150-4.2 MW wind turbines. Vestas will also provide service on the wind park for the next 20 years through an Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement.

"We started the year by announcing an acquisition of wind turbines to Vestas and by promising a focus of Finerge on returning to greenfield development. Six months later here we are delivering on that promise, acquiring more wind turbines to reinforce our commitment to building new renewable energy sources. It is excellent to be able to count on a reliable partner, such as Vestas, to take all these steps", says Pedro Norton, Chief Executive Officer of Finerge.

“We are proud to work once again with Finerge, a key partner for the development of wind energy in Portugal. Their recent wind projects have featured various Vestas turbines from the 2 MW and the 4 MW platform, and we expect this contract to further strengthen our partnership”, says Vestas’ Director of Operations in Portugal, Tiago Palma Veigas.

With this project, Vestas adds to almost 900 MW capacity installed or under construction in Portugal.

Turbine delivery is planned for 2Q2022, whilst commissioning is expected for 4Q2022.

The name of the project is undisclosed per request by the customer.

