Vestas bags South African order

Renewable energy producer African Clean Energy Developments (ACED) has placed a 144 MW order for the Umsinde Emoyeni wind farm, to be located in Western Cape, South Africa. The contract includes the supply and installation of 32 V163-4.5 MW wind turbines, as well as a 10-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“ACED and African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM) have a relationship with Vestas which goes back to the beginning of the wind energy industry in South Africa, in 2011. We are very pleased to be placing yet another order with Vestas, in service of our offtaker Sibanye Stillwater, our shareholders and the communities around our project,” highlighted Sam Cook, ACED’s Project Manager for procurement and construction.

“I would like to thank ACED for the trust placed in Vestas’ 4 MW platform. We expect our V163-4.5 MW wind turbine to help our customer realise stable energy output and reach the business case certainty they need for their project. We are also convinced that Vestas’ technology can play a key role in achieving a more reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy mix in South Africa,” said Novani Ganess-Johnson, Managing Director for Vestas in South Africa.

Turbine delivery is expected by 1H25 and commissioning is planned for 1H26.

Vestas leads the South African wind power market with over 1.5 GW capacity either installed or under construction.

