Huisman signs contract with VARD to supply knuckle boom crane

Huisman has signed a contract with VARD for the delivery of a state-of-the-art 250 t knuckle boom crane, which will be installed on a newbuild offshore construction vessel for Dong Fang Offshore (DFO).

The vessel is currently under construction at VARD and is destined for operations in the Taiwanese offshore wind market.

The crane features a lifting capacity of 250 t and is equipped with a below-deck winch. This below-deck configuration reduces maintenance requirements and ensures easy accessibility for servicing.

Polin Chen, CEO of DFO, commented: “We are very pleased to have a Huisman crane on the latest addition to our fleet. We were impressed by Huisman’s combination of quality, reliability, and strong local support, along with their superior technical solution that meets the unique demands of our customers. We also appreciated their open and constructive dialogue in addressing any challenge that arose.”

Timon Ligterink, Commercial Director APAC at Huisman, added: “We are very pleased with VARD and DFO’s continued trust in Huisman. This contract marks another important step in supporting the development of offshore wind infrastructure in Taiwan, and we are proud to contribute with our advanced lifting solutions.”

This contract builds on Huisman’s established relationship with both DFO and VARD. In 2023, DFO awarded Huisman a basket system contract and a letter of intent for a cable lay system, while Huisman has also previously delivered multiple cranes and pipelay systems for VARD-built vessels.

