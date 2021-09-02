Vestas secures deal for Australian wind farm

Together with RES in Australia, Vestas has secured a 181 MW deal for Dulacca Wind Farm in Queensland, Australia. The project will feature 43 V150-4.2 MW wind turbines which Vestas will supply and install.

Upon completion, the company will also deliver a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement. This agreement will optimise energy production while also providing long-term business case certainty.

In addition to providing clean energy to approximately 124 000 homes, Dulacca Wind Farm will have approximately 150 workers on site during the peak of construction.

Delivery of Vestas’ wind turbines is expected to take place in 2Q2022, with commissioning to commence in 1Q2023.

Through RES’ commitment to supporting local communities, this project will establish a Community Fund of AUS$1.25 million. As a result, the nearby communities of Dulacca and Drillham will be eligible for the funding of local projects, community groups and organisations.

