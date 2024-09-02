Volvo Penta and Northern Offshore Services to accelerate offshore wind energy

Northern Offshore Services (N-O-S) has unveiled the new I-Class crew transfer vessel (CTV) powered by the first real-world commercial application of Volvo Penta’s IPS Professional Platform. The vessel began operating in a UK wind farm on 1 September 2024. N-O-S and Volvo Penta collaborated for almost two decades on ongoing efforts to decarbonise the marine industry and reach zero emissions by 2050. To help achieve these goals, N-O-S designed the flexible, future-proof CTV that will adapt to and accommodate new technologies and offshore wind energy transport solutions while it is in service over the next 25 years and more.

Volvo Penta’s IPS Professional Platform brings enhanced efficiency, manoeuvrability and versatility that will enable the I-Class vessel to transform over its lifecycle. This is made possible through propulsion conversions that allow the vessel to adapt to hybrid, fully electric, and renewable or future alternative fuel solutions without having to rebuild. The I-Class vessel is also equipped with a remote diagnostics package, which will capture more than 6000 hours of data that will be incorporated into optimisation and future Volvo Penta propulsion design.

“Northern Offshore Services and Volvo Penta share an innovative spirit that drives us both. Today that resulted in the first vessel powered by Volvo Penta’s IPS Professional Platform entering real-world commercial operations,” said Johan In-den, President of Volvo Penta Marine. “N-O-S’ deep experience in building vessels for some of the most demanding environments challenged us to develop new ways to improve our propulsion systems and adapt to emerging technologies. Together, we are showing the industry what the incredible manoeuvrability, ease of use and precision of the Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform can accomplish in combination with the expertise of a partner like N-O-S.”

“The offshore wind energy industry is relatively young and has grown tremendously during the last 15 years. The trend we see is that the turbines are getting bigger and are placed further out at sea, and due to that, downtime of the turbines costs more so our customers want more reliable services and vessels. We also work a lot with the work environment on board, so that our employees have a modern and safe workplace,” added David Kristensson, Group CEO and Owner of Northern Offshore Group. “These are just some of the challenges that are catalysing innovation and driving the design and manufacture of our vessels in house to meet the customer demands of tomorrow.”

In addition to the Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform’s flexibility to adapt to future technologies and offshore wind energy solutions, it is also designed for outstanding manoeuvrability. The enhanced manoeuvrability and thrust from the system make it ideal for the challenging conditions typically seen at offshore wind energy farms. Twin forward-facing counter-rotating propellers push water directly backward, creating a powerful thrust while reducing torque to enable more precise control over the I-Class vessel. By combining the omnidirectional propulsion system and the N-O-S high grip fender with the experience of the crew, operators can fully take advantage of the I-Class vessel to make safe journeys to further wind farms and safely offload and onboard technicians in any sea condition. Other benefits include:

Dual power on demand with Eco Mode: The I-Class vessel leverages four engines connected to two drives to meet specific needs at every stage of operation, providing dual power on demand. The Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform’s smart Eco Mode automatically manages and optimises engine use based on real-time needs during vessel operation. Eco Mode will automatically start or stop individual engines in each situation, optimising fuel consumption and engine running hours.

Home away from home: Recognising the challenging environment and long operations at sea, N-O-S designed the I-Class vessel with comfort in mind through high-quality interior outfitting and furnishing.

Efficiency today: The Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform unlocks efficiency gains today with available internal combustion engine (ICE) solutions leveraging alternative or renewable fuel sources. Equipped I-Class vessel engines could potentially see up to 30% total fuel savings and emissions through the Eco Mode feature. These engines are approved to run hydrotreated vegetable oil (HVO) and have the potential to reduce emissions by up to 90%.

Seamless experience: Designed with accessibility in mind, the I-Class vessel is easy to operate and maintain with the Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform. As a fully integrated helm-to-propeller system, controls, electronics, the in-house developed software, propulsion package and more are all designed to seamlessly work together, allowing operators and crew to focus on the operation at hand.

The path to decarbonising the sea requires innovations today to be versatile and flexible enough to support a multifaceted approach involving forward-thinking vessel designs, renewable fuels, fuel cells, and hybrid and electric solutions. This must happen within an ecosystem of pioneers who share a similar vision and are committed to exceptional performance at sea. Innovations like the IPS Professional Platform and the I-Class vessel require the right partners who can look beyond, see the benefits across the full value chain and anticipate the needs of tomorrow. Volvo Penta and N-O-S will continue to collaborate to make the experience at sea more comfortable, productive, efficient and easier, while a second I-Class vessel equipped with the Volvo Penta IPS Professional Platform will see real-world operation in early 2025.

