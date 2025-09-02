Skyborn secures all major contractors for Gennaker offshore wind farm

Skyborn Renewables has secured contractors for all major packages of the Gennaker offshore wind farm. The completion of preferred supply agreements (PSA) signatures during the summer of 2025 is a major step towards the successful completion of Gennaker, planned for 2028.

“We are extremely proud of the agreements we have signed with each of Gennaker’s suppliers. We, and the project, can now rely on a pool of highly experienced contractors to deliver Gennaker on budget and on schedule. The signed preferred supplier agreements also demonstrate our commitment to Gennaker being rooted in the local community, delivering long-lasting value and benefits for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern,” said Patrick Lammers, Skyborn CEO.

“I would like to not only thank our suppliers, but also the Skyborn team, whose dedication and hard work has been key to bringing Gennaker one step closer to reality.” Lammers added.

Monopile foundations

PSA has been signed with EEW Special Pipe Construction GmbH (EEW SPC) for the supply of 63 monopile foundations, each monopile is up to 54.1 m long, with a top diameter of 7.5 m and will weigh up to 877 t. Monopiles will be manufactured in Rostock – only 40 km from the Gennaker site. The contract will further bolster the already strong local Mecklenburg-Vorpommern supply chain through a robust employment plan, securing jobs at EEW SPC which currently employs 1000 people. A ceremony was held at the EEW SPC premises in Rostock to celebrate this major milestone for the project.

Transition piece

PSA has been signed with Dajin Heavy Industry for supply of 63 transition pieces. Each transition piece will be approximately 20 m high and will weigh approximately 400 t. The manufacture of the transition pieces will be performed in Penglai, China, and will be finalised in Odense, Denmark.

Foundation transportation and installation

PSA has been signed with Seaway7 for the transportation and installation of monopiles and transition pieces for the project.

Inter-array cables

PSA has been signed with the consortium of Boskalis and TKF for the supply and installation of approximately 140 km of inter-array cables. Inter-array cables are to be manufactured in Eemshaven, the Netherlands.

