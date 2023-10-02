Vestas wins 62 MW project in Germany
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
Energy Global,
Vestas has received a firm order from Bürgerwind Beuchte, part of the Ebert Erneuerbare Energien Unternehmensgruppe, for the Beuchte wind park in Lower Saxony, Germany.
The order consists of ten V162-6.2 MW wind turbines and includes supply, delivery, and commissioning of the turbines. Upon completion, Vestas will service the turbines under a 25-year active output management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement designed to ensure optimised performance of the assets.
“We are thankful for Bürgerwind Beuchte’s trust in Vestas’ industry leading EnVentus platform,” said Jens Kück, Senior Vice President Sales Onshore for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “The V162-6.2 MW wind turbine has proven itself to be the ideal choice for this business case and our team is highly motivated to start working on this project.”
CEO of Ebert Erneuerbare Energien Unternehmensgruppe, Tim Ebert, added: “After several years of planning, we are delighted to be able to implement this major project with our long-standing partner Vestas on this site, which was not straightforward in terms of environmental protection legislation. Many thanks to the entire team for their incredible performance.”
The project site is located in Lower Saxony, North-East of Goslar. Turbine delivery will begin in 2Q24 with commissioning scheduled for completion in 4Q24.
The Autumn 2023 issue
The Autumn 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on green hydrogen, wind installation technology, blade monitoring solutions, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at some key renewables projects in Australia.
