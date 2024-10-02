PFISTERER provides Equinor wind farm with connection technology

PFISTERER has provided connection technology for Empire Wind, the offshore wind farm being developed by Equinor, which will enter operation in 2026 off the north-eastern coast of the USA.

The products of the company, which has its headquarters in Winterbach, near Stuttgart, are used in the turbines and on the offshore platform, and will ensure a safe and reliable flow of electricity to the mainland for decades. Empire Wind 1 and 2 have a total output of more than 2 GW and should generate enough electricity from wind power to supply more than 1 million New York households with renewable energy.

PFISTERER connects turbines and offshore platform

Connection technology from PFISTERER is being installed in the wind turbines of Empire Wind 1: The 236-15.0 MW™ series is one of the currently most powerful systems. Each of the turbines is connected using PFISTERER cable accessories, which have been developed specifically for offshore applications. PFISTERER's pluggable connection system allows the entire array cable infrastructure to be tested prior to turbine installation. Connections are made quickly and easily based on the plug-and-play principle. This speeds up project execution, saves time and costs and at the same time provides a permanently reliable connection.

“Our turbine towers are transported to the installation site in the wind farm in segments. In order to keep the offshore installation time as short as possible, PFISTERER has developed a tailor-made junction box for Vestas. This allows the pre-assembled cables in the tower segments to be connected to each other quickly and easily by plugging them to-gether. A bit like plugging-in an extension cable at home, just on larger scale,” explained Stephan Kremers, Project Manager at Vestas.

PFISTERER technology, including SEANEX, was the choice for the cabling of the offshore platform as well. Universal connection systems from PFISTERER have been tried and tested in the offshore industry and in numerous wind farms around the globe for more than 25 years.

First order for the new PFISTERER plant in Rochester, New York

So-called ‘Dropper Cables’ are used during the installation work. The cables, pre-assembled with connectors, allow a quick and efficient electrical connection to be established between switchgear (GIS) and connection sleeve to the submarine cable at the base of the turbine. The dropper cables are assembled in the new PFISTERER plant in Rochester, New York State. Rochester is the latest location in the global factory network and supplies the American continent with PFISTERER technology. In addition, fitters in Rochester are being trained in the installation of PFISTERER cable accessories “Our products are used in many large offshore wind farms, but Empire Wind 1 is a special project for us. This is the first order in which our new plant in Rochester is directly involved.” said Marcus Horn, President of PFISTERER North America.

Offshore connection technology

Member of the Executive Board of PFISTERER Holding SE, Konstantin Kurfiss, stated: “Our mission is to actively participate in the change to a sustainable world. Electricity generation in offshore wind farms plays a key role towards achieving the global CO 2 goals.”

“With the extreme conditions at sea, reliable connection technology is critical. This interface competence makes us a reliable partner for planners, designers and operators of offshore wind farms,” added Dana Felberg, Team Lead Renewables Projects at PFISTERER.

