PNE and e.disnatur to repower Seelow wind farm

Located northwest of the town of Seelow in the Märkisch-Oderland district is the Seelow wind farm, also known as the Seelow-Gusow wind farm or Vierlinden wind firm. Operational over 20 years ago, the nine turbines have now reached the end of their service life.

PNE AG and e.disnatur Erneuerbare Energien GmbH therefore plan to repower the wind farm, replacing the old wind turbines with up to six modern, more powerful turbines. This will result in a significant increase in output. The new wind farm could have more than double the output of the old one, with a correspondingly higher production of clean energy.

Repowering therefore serves to significantly increase efficiency and power generation while simultaneously reducing the number of turbines.

Contracts with the landowners for the planned locations have been concluded, so that concrete planning and further co-ordination with the various local stakeholders can now continue.

