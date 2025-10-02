Tidal Transit sets sail for South Korea

Representatives from Tidal Transit, the leading supplier of purpose-design crew transfer vessels (CTVs) for the offshore wind industry, will travel to Busan in October 2025 to accelerate the company’s expansion into South Korea.

This follows the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tidal Transit and South Korean marine and offshore specialist, Sky Offshore. The MoU was formulated to develop, fund, build, and operate offshore support vessels across the region and help the signatories more quickly and effectively respond to upcoming tenders as the country’s offshore sector expands.

As part of the visit, Tidal Transit Directors, Leo Hambro and Adam Wright, will attend two leading maritime events: Asia Offshore Wind Day, hosted by the Asia Wind Energy Association (20 October 2025); and Kormarine International Maritime & Energy Exhibition (21 – 24 October 2025).

Alongside fellow MoU signatory Sky Offshore, Tidal Transit will meet with prospective offshore wind developers, shipyards, and maritime technology suppliers to help strengthen the company’s footprint in Asian markets and explore pathways for supplying crew transfer solutions to South Korea’s growing offshore wind sector.

Leo Hambro, Commercial Director at Tidal Transit, commented: “At Tidal Transit, we’re looking forward to taking the next vital step towards expanding our operations into Asia. The combination of Sky Offshore’s invaluable marine and offshore capabilities with our expertise in energy efficient, safe, and reliable crew transfer solutions makes for a very compelling offering.”

Adam Wright, Director at Tidal Transit, added: “Our visit to Busan marks a major new milestone for Tidal Transit. We’ve already supplied our solutions to some of the largest names in UK and European offshore wind, and with our move into South Korea’s rapidly expanding offshore sector, we’re truly entering a major new chapter of international expansion.”

Following the pair’s visit to Busan, Hambro and Wright will also travel to Singapore to meet Penguin International, the shipbuilder behind some of the latest additions to Tidal Transit’s fleet of efficient, multi-purpose CTVs – Arabella Jane, Imogen Rose, and Anthea Luna – and key pillar of the company’s long-term growth ambitions in Asia.

