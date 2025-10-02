Windward Offshore welcomes first CSOV

Windward Offshore has taken delivery of its first commissioning service operation vessel (CSOV), Windward Athens. Built by VARD in Norway and delivered on schedule at Vard Brattvaag, the vessel represents a major milestone on Windward Offshore’s growth path and marks the company’s entry into operations with its dedicated CSOV fleet.

The Windward Athens is a state-of-the-art vessel designed to support installation, commissioning, and maintenance activities in offshore wind farms. Measuring 87.5 m in length with a 19.5-m beam, she offers accommodation for up to 120 people and is equipped with the latest technology for safe, efficient, and sustainable operations. This includes a motion-compensated gangway, advanced crane systems, and hybrid propulsion technology prepared for future operation on green methanol.

“The delivery of Windward Athens is a defining moment for Windward Offshore,” said Dr Benjamin Vordemfelde, Managing Director, Windward Offshore. “The on-time delivery of Windward Athens is not only a testament to the strong commitment and excellent work of the Windward team, but also the professionalism of VARD and the equipment makers selected for our four vessels.

“Being the first vessel in our fleet, she is the anchor stone for the high-quality and reliable services we will provide to the offshore wind industry.”

Windward Athens is now being prepared to service and support major offshore wind projects in Europe. The vessel is currently being readied for her first charter, which will commence immediately and mark the beginning of Windward Offshore’s operational activities.

“We are proud to commence a charter right after delivery of the vessel and work for RWE as the top tier global developer of Offshore Wind in our collaboration with North Star Renewables in the future,” added Bastian Hagebeuker, Managing Director, Windward Offshore.

“The vessel’s name – Windward Athens – pays tribute to one of Windward Offshore’s founding shareholders and symbolises our strong partnerships driving the company’s growth.”

With three additional sister CSOVs, Windward Paris, Windward Munich, and Windward Hamburg, currently under construction, Windward Offshore is building one of the most modern and capable service fleets in the market.

